The Rivers State Executive Council has approved the 2024 budget estimate of N800bn.

The approval was given during the council’s meeting presided over by Governor Siminalayi Fubara at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The estimate is christened buget of renewed hope, consolidation and continuity.

Following the approval, the government is now expected to present the budget before the Rivers State House of Assembly.

But following the defection of the 27 lawmakers to All Progressives Congress, there are fears that the House of Assembly would not give their assent.