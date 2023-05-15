37 new private Universities have been licensed by the Federal executive council , this makes the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration the highest in the establishment of universities in Nigeria.

A federal Executive Council meeting convened on a Monday, just 2-weeks before the expiration of President Buhari’s administration is an indication of a race against time to execute and implement policies and projects within the little time available.

This meeting considered more than 40 memos from ministries and parastatals and was chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Minister of Education announced that approval has been given for the establishment of 37 new private universities, bringing the total number of universities licensed by the Buhari administration to 72.

One of the approvals given in the federal executive council meeting was for the implementation of the Universal employee compensation act 2010.

This means provisions will be made to compensate employees that are victims of occupational hazards.

A policy was also approved to enhance the implementation of the national home-grown school feeding programme under the National Social Investment Programme.

According to the Minister of humanitarian affairs, this has reduced the number of Out-Of-School Children and also increased enrolment in government schools across the country.

A directive was also given to the Attorney General of the federation to ensure the circulars get to the sub-national government.