Nigeria’s Attorney-general and minister of justice, Lateef Fagbemi, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, says recovery of and repatriation of stolen wealth is important to the government of President Bola Tinubu.

He stated this while inaugurating the new office of the Ilorin Zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The minister also hinted of the government’s plan to embark on reforms that will strengthen the legal frameworks that will improve the commission’s investigation and asset recovery efforts.

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Olu Olakoyede says under his watch, the Commission will not be killing businesses.

He commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state for his contribution to success of the delivery of the project.

He added that such gesture would not deter the commission from checking the books and records of the governor when the need arises.