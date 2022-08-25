Borno govt partners Cameroon on repatriation of refugees

The Borno State government in collaboration with the government of Cameroonian, has embarked on a strategic approach to ensure the repatriation of thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who have taken refuge in some areas of the Minawawo camp.

This was revealed by the Governor of Far -North Region of Cameroon, Midjiyawa Bakari when he paid a courtesy visit to Borno Governor Babagana Zulum in Maiduguri, capital of Borno state.

The Governor of Cameroon’s Far-North Region’s visit to the government house in Maiduguri is part of a bilateral cooperation to restore peace and civil authority in some of the communities ravaged by insurgents in the region.

The main objective of the working visit is to follow-up the resolutions of the last Session of the Forum of Governors of Member States of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, which took place from the 4th to the 5th of October 2021, in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum, who welcomed the visit, pledged his administration’s full support and cooperation in finding a long-term solution to the decade-long crisis.

A technical review meeting was held, which will set a new course for strengthening internal reintegration, improving border security, and reopening markets for sustainable development.