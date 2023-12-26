The 19 northern governor’s have condemned the latest killings in Bokos local Government area of Plateau state.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, described as reprehensible and heinous, the attacks while calling on security agencies to double the efforts to protect all Nigerians.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya on behalf of the 19 Northern Governors, expressed deepest condolences to the affected families and communities as well as the government and people of Plateau State.

The Northern Governors’ Forum Chairman also commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang for his leadership and responsible handling of the situation in the aftermath of those attacks, assuring him that the Northern Governors stand united in solidarity with him in the face of adversity and will work together towards lasting peace in Plateau State.