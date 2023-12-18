The North-East Christian Community, at a unity Carol event in Damaturu, has charged Nigerians to continue to pray for governments at all levels to enable them fix the current perceived economic hardship in the country.

Gathered here to celebrate are leaders drawn from the NorthEast Christian community.

The event witnessed the participation of members of the Christian Association of Nigeria, politicians, traditional institutions, security agencies among other dignitaries from across the North-east region.

The convener of the event, Emmanuel Degubi, speaks more on what the event stands for.

These are some of the events that shaped the occasion.

Some of the Northeast Religious Leaders spoke on the economic hardship faced by Nigerians.

This is the first NorthEast Unity Carol organized by Christian community in the region.