Motorcycle operators have again been warned to stay off restricted routes across the twenty local government and 30 local council development areas of Lagos State.

This is coming as the enforcement team of the Lagos State Environmental Taskforce Friday clamped down on

motorcycle riders at the Alakija, festac, apple Junction all within the Amuwo Odofin axis of the state.

At the time of this report so far three truck loads of motorcycles have been impounded.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye who led the operation white describing the actions of the riders as total disrespect for the State.