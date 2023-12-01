The election of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, to elect new executives is currently taking place at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

According to TVC News Correspondent Moyo Thomas, who was close to the venue, sporadic gunshots were fired.

To avoid being hit by a stray bullet, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

This is a developing story, more details to come…

