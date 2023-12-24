The Lagos State SUBEB quality assurance department has promised to improve on the quality of education of primary and secondary schools and the welfare of of the teachers in the state.

The department disclosed this at the end of the year review program for basic quality assurance department of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board , the purpose for the meeting is to be able given an account of what SUBEB has done in terms of monitoring and mentoring in the educational sector of Lagos State.

For one of the permanent board members of SUBEB, he acknowledged the huge investment of the Lagos State government, SUBEB and UBEC in the Department with emphasis on training programmes already lined up for the year 2024.

Some of the staff of SUBEB promised to continue to render quality service in the area of monitoring, mentoring and capacity building towards ensuring quality teaching and learning by all Teachers across the 1,020 Public Primary Schools.

For SUBEB their Officers will render quality service delivery and by extension quality of teaching and learning and attainment of learning outcomes by the learners.