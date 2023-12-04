The House of Representatives says it will amend the Fiscal Responsibility Act to improve access to information and public consultation during all phases of the budget cycle.

The Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, gives the assurance at a Citizens’ Townhall on the 2024 budget and Appropriation Process.

The House of Representatives is fast tracking processes leading to the passage of the 2024 Appropriation Bill.

This time, it engages the Civil society community and private individuals on the nitty-gritty of the N27.5 trillion budget estimates laid by President Bola Tinubu last Wednesday.

The parliament says it has become more expedient to collate citizens’ inputs into government’s spending plan.

A former Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Iyiola Omisore, insists National Assembly does not pad the budget as speculated in public circles.

The leadership of the 10th House expresses commitment to make the citizens’ engagement process an annual event so as to achieve a truly people-oriented budget every year