Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf has signed into law the 2024 budget to the tune of four hundred and thirty-seven billion naira (N437BN).

The budget was signed after passage by the Kano State House of Assembly.

According ot the document, 64 per cent of the total assented budget is capital while 36 per cent is recurrent.

The signed budget is tagged ‘budget of resoration and transformation’.