The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has said 13 cases of dengue fever have been confirmed in Sokoto State.

In a statement posted on its official website, the Director-General of NCDC, Ifedayo Adetifa, said the outbreak was detected in November across three local governments.

Mr. Adetifa said so far, 71 suspected cases and 13 confirmed cases have been reported in three LGAs across the state.

He, however, said no deaths have been recorded from the outbreak.

Mr Adetifa said the current risk level of the dengue outbreak is moderate based on a dynamic risk assessment adding that there is currently adequate in-country capacity to respond effectively in the event of a large-scale outbreak.

Dengue fever is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus and transmitted to humans through infected mosquito bites.