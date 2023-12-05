The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Borno Command, has arrested more than 40 suspects for various crimes and offences in the state.

Commandant Musa Farouq said this while briefing newsmen at the state headquarters in Maiduguri.

This truck was seized by men of the Nigerian Security and civil Defence Corps.

It is carrying scrap metals sold by a cartel specialising in vandalizing government property.

The truck driver and those engaged in the crime were arrested.

These set of youths were also arrested for causing trouble in a part of the state.

Other suspects paraded include those engaged in forging of palliative cards, theft and armed robbery.

He called on residents to always report suspicious movements around them, as security is the duty for all.