The National Centre for Small Arms and Light Weapons, headed by the seasoned Air Vice Marshall Haruna Umar Muhammad (rtd.), has marked significant accomplishments in its ongoing mission.

The centre’s zonal office, located in Kaduna, said it has successfully collected and secured over one thousand small arms and light weapons, accompanied by an impressive cache of more than twenty thousand diverse ammunitions within the North West zone.

The centre said over three thousand small arms and light weapons have been responsibly destroyed nationwide, underscoring the organization’s dedication to mitigating the risks associated with the proliferation of arms.

It added that the Air Vice Marshall Haruna Umar Muhammad’s leadership has played a pivotal role in achieving these commendable milestones.

As it centre early anticipates further collections, the National Centre for Small Arms and Light Weapons stands as a beacon of responsible arms management, setting an exemplary standard for safeguarding the nation.

The centre says it is committed to collect more, its efforts serve as a testament to a safer and more secure future for the entire nation.