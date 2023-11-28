The Lagos State Taskforce has condemned in its entirety the way and manner through some residents in some parts of the State carry our their social activities like birthday parties and naming ceremonies on the street and roads in the state and thereby inconveniencing other road users and constituting a nuisance to the society.

This was brought about by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye who described the act as selfish and inconsiderate of some individuals who deliberately take actions that cause discomfort to other law abiding individuals in the State.

Jejeloye disclosed that the Agency had to disrupt a birthday celebration on A street in Yaba (name withheld) when it was discovered that they celebrants and guests had occupied 95% of the road thereby slowing down vehicular movement and grossly inconveniencing Lagosians going about their business.

The Chairman further stated that areas like Lagos Island, Oworonshoki and Agege are major areas where such activities are predominant and disclosed that the radar of the Lagos State Taskforce would be set up to put such actions in check forthwith.

“It is high unacceptable that one would selfishly and ignorantly cordone off an entire street to throw parties and social events and thereby causing noise pollution and traffic gridlock in the area. It is the height of irresponsibility and henceforth anyone caught carrying out such a foolish act will be arrested and charged to the mobile court immediately.

CSP Jejeloye appealed to Lagosians who are in the habit of blocking streets and roads in the State all in the name of carrying out some form of celebration to desist forthwith or face the wrath of the law. He highlighted locations across the state that are either privately owned or run by the Government which are suitable enough for carrying out social events.

CSP Jejeloye warned residents that if such an event is to take place in these areas, express permission has to be gotten from the appropriate authorities and a copy of the approval submitted at the Headquarters of the Agency before carrying out the planned social event.

“Members of the public are urged to please report any activity of blockage of inner streets or roads for social gathering to the nearest police station or to the Lagos State Taskforce for necessary action. All hands must be on deck to ensure that sanity is maintained in the Metropolis” Jejeloye concluded.