Wives of Nigerian governors have been urged by UN Women’s Country Representative for ECOWAS and Nigeria, Ms. Beatrice Eyong, to support initiatives that guarantee survivor-centered approaches which prioritize reaching out to survivors and a perpetrator-centered approach which holds perpetrators accountable for sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

The call was made during the Strategy and Knowledge Sharing Workshop on Gender-Based and Sexual Violence for first time ladies in Nigeria.

Ms. Eyong asserts that sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) is one of the most serious human rights violations, with detrimental effects on the public’s health as well as the social, political, and economic advancement of society. Urgent action is required to stop the threat.

“In 2021, gender-based violence across the European Union was estimated to cost around EUR 366 billion a year. Violence against women specifically makes up 79 per cent of this cost, amounting to EUR 289 billion.

Ms. Eyong, further implored the women to utilise the moment to strategise and galvanize actions for eliminating violence against women and girls and to boldly take a stand against this menace.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Samuela Isopi, stressed that sexual gender-based violence needs urgent attention in addressing it

In Nigeria, the European Union continues to highlight the importance of the fight against SGBV through our political engagement with the government, and our development cooperation support in collaboration with like-minded partners and key stakeholders.

According to the Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, different activities have been going on in different local government areas of Lagos State

The Wife of Adamawa State Governor, Mrs. Lami Fintiri, said; “We have been doing a lot of things on gender based violence. Among them is renovating an existing building and also other new safe houses, which we are planning to build in three local government area of Adamawa state. As you know Activism to End Violence against Women & Girls! is around the corner from November 25. So I’m planning to do a press briefing and an awareness walk around the state.”

This two-day workshop is one of the critical interventions of the joint EU-UN Spotlight Initiative which seeks to eliminate all forms of violence against violence and harmful practices through women’s movement building to work together, provide support and resources towards addressing the causes and effects of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.