NDLEA, UNODC conduct training for wives of governors on drug prevention

According to a United Nations office on drugs and crime report, people under the age of 35 make up the majority of those being treated for drug use disorders in Africa and Latin America.

This is one of the statistics included in the UN agency’s 2022 drug report.

The UNODC report, estimates that approximately 284 million people worldwide between the ages of 15 and 64 used drugs in 2020.

This represents a twenty six percent increase from the previous decade.

It also shows that young people are using more drugs with usage levels in many countries higher than the previous generation.

As a result, Nigeria’s first lady Aisha Buhari is pleading with all parties involved to positively contribute their quota to the country’s effort to combat drug use.

A two day workshop on drug prevention, treatment and care training organised for the wives of governors is designed to enhance their capacities to implement evidence based drug prevention education programs.

It will also enhance the visibility of treatment of care for those with substance use disorder and facilitate their re integration into society.

Nigeria’s first lady represented by the wife of the vice president, Dolapo Osinbajo stated the need to give priority to the existence of state drug control committees.

The UNODC used the opportunity to urge the government to consider the urgent need to conduct a second national drug use survey due to the growing youthful population in the country.

According to the United Nations, while some progress has been made, more needs to be done by exposing children to skills that will help them deal with the challenges of drug use and abuse.

It is also advocating for the inclusion of counseling services in primary health care clinics.