House of Reps opens inquiry into functions of MDAs

The House of Representatives has commenced an investigative hearing into alleged duplication of functions of government agencies.

The goal is to streamline the activities of the Ministries, departments and agencies in the overall interest of the country.

Over time, agencies of the federal government have clashed in the execution of their functions.

More often than not, these agencies with similar roles and responsibilities fail to synergise, thereby creating unhealthy rivalry.

An ad-hoc committee was put together to streamline, merge and where necessary, scrap some agencies to achieve efficiency and cut costs.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila says uncertainty arises when multiple agencies perform the same functions.

He claims that this leads to squabbling, suspicion, and eventual duplication of efforts, as well as a waste of hard-earned government resources and time.

Representatives from government agencies and organised labor disagreed on the subject at the technical session.

But, at the end of the interactive session, participants agreed that agencies with duplication functions should be merged to save money, but that organized labor must be maintained to ensure that no worker suffers unjustly.