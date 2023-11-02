Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan met with leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday.

Erdogan who is in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana for the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, met with President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan,” according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.

Erdogan also met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to the Turkish presidency.

The OTS, formerly known as the Turkic Council, was founded in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization comprised of prominent independent Turkic countries working together to improve relations and union.

Its members are Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, with observers Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.