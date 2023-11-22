The Oyo State Government has revealed its readiness to continue to build a sustainable and responsible gaming environment for residents and stakeholders in the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo, stated at the fifth annual stakeholders’ interactive forum held in Ibadan.

The gaming and lottery industry is a major revenue contributor in Nigeria’s economy which experts believe could be a potential source of significant revenue for the government if properly regulated and harnessed.

According to statistics, over 60 million Nigerians have been actively involved in sports betting, and 53 percent of Nigerians engage in betting at least once a day.

Advertisement

Boluwaji Ibiloye works as a tricycle rider in Ibadan. He has been participating in betting for over a decade, and says he does it to supplement his little income.

Meanwhile, at a stakeholders interactive session organised by the Oyo state government, charged actors to ensure sustainability of the industry through appropriate regulations and responsible gaming.

The interactive forum, which was aimed at engaging gaming operators and other stakeholders on exploring the developmental agenda in the sector.