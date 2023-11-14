A group of Muslim women professionals from Nigeria and Ghana have concluded their conference in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital with a call for continuous interfaith dialogue.

They said this will ensure peaceful co-existence among adherents of different religions and promote development.

Islam has its Rootword from “Salam”, an Arabic word which means “peace”.

But true to human nature, conflict cannot be ruled out whether within families or in the larger society.

This explains why a group of Muslim women professionals, the Criterion, put together this lecture titled: ” Peace Building : The Role of Muslim Women in Our Society”

Professor Sherifat Labo-Popoola did justice to the topic.

She acknowledged that conflict is inevitable in human existence but this must be properly managed to allow for peaceful co-existence with people of other inclinations.

Participants at the conference believe that promoting peaceful co-existence will engender development.

The conclusion at this conference is that Muslim women must foster peace building, emotional intelligence and instill values of peace in their children.

