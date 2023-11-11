A Supervisory Presiding Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission has been abducted at Ammasomma Jetty in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The Woman identified as a Woman according to reports was at the Jetty as part of her work in the Off Cycle Bayelsa Governorship Election in the State.

TVC News’s Sarah Ayeku reported that the Bayelsa State Police Command and Other Security Agencies in the State are on the trail of a suspect who is involved in the abduction of the official.

She however confirmed that the Election has gone on peacefully despite the abduction of the unnamed Senior INEC Official.