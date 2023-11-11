One of the main opposition parties in the Imo State Governorship elections, Labour Party has called for the cancellation results in areas where there are infractions.

Candidate of the Party in Imo Athan Achonu made the call after the conclusion voting, sorting and counting of results in the polls.

While commending the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC he alleged that there were reported infractions in some areas in the state.

Senator Achonu expressed appreciation to security agencies, but he was displeased by the difficulty experienced by Polling Officers to upload results after voting.