The House Committee on Finance has queried the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, over an unexplained N291 billion in its 2022 budget.

The Industrial Training Fund is also to provide explanations for the N3 billion variation in audited account and its remittance to the Federation account last year.

After last week’s alarm that Chief executives of Government agencies were delaying work on MTEF, a number of them have now honoured the Committee’s invitation.

Committee chairman, James Faleke, wondered why Heads of agencies obey Ministers and ignore parliamentarians with the mandate to scrutinise the records of Executives.

As the interactive session opens, the Industrial Training Fund, Nigerian Communications Commission, National Electricity Regulatory Agency and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA, take turns to address the lawmakers.

The Committee also queries the NERC over the N39 billion metre supply loan to Ziglaks for the procurement of metres by the Ministry of Power.