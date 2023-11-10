The Minister of Humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation has charged all humanitarian partners in the country to deploy to Benue state and attend to internally displaced persons.

Betta Edu gave the directives during a two day visit to Benue state.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, is in Benue state to flag off the Renewed Hope shelter for Refugees and IDPs.

Her first stop was the government house, where she paid a courtesy visit to the state Governor.

They proceeded to Mbagwen settlement in Makurdi Local Government Area, to lay the foundation for the construction of cluster settlements for internally displaced persons in Benue State.

Unveiling the construction of the cluster settlement for the state, the minister assured the people of the state of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to resettle the displaced persons.

The next day she visited the Ichuwa IDP camp which houses over a thousand households, some of whom have been here going on 6 years.

Worried about the state of the displaced persons, the Minister directed all humanitarian partners both local and foreign to deploy to Benue and attend to the IDps.

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, lauded President Tinubu for keeping his pledge to return the people to their ancestral homes and urge the people to be patient with the government.