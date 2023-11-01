The European Union (EU) has made a decisive move in the face of escalating jihadist violence along the Gulf of Guinea, donating 105 armored vehicles to Ghana.

This is part of the EU’s larger commitment, which includes a €616 million package aimed at strengthening the defenses of four critical coastal countries: Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Ivory Coast.

The delivery of militarisee vehicles is officially part of aid that would later include aerial surveillance equipment and electronic warfare systems.

Advertisement

In a statement, the EU said the Ghana aid was part of a broader 616 million euros package to strengthen defence and security of the four coastal countries of the Gulf of Guinea.

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, underscored the importance of partnerships in combating the growing terror threat in the West African region. Recent activities in neighboring Burkina Faso, Togo, and Benin have prompted an urgent need to bolster Ghana’s counterterrorism measures.

EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said EU investment would also target job creation and services especially in northern Ghana where there are concerns jihadists seek to take advantage of socio-economic dissatisfaction.

The armored vehicles’ arrival signifies a deepening of the defense partnership between the EU and Ghana.