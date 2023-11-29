The ECOWAS Court of Justice has begun reviewing its risk management strategies and developing a comprehensive risk register for 2024 under the theme “Risks Register Training and Preparation of the 2024 Risks Register.”

In accordance with this, the Community Court held a workshop in Nasarawa State, north central Nigeria, to provide Judges, Directors, Heads of Divisions/Units, and other relevant members with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively implement robust risk management strategies.

In his opening remarks, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, President of the Court, emphasized the workshop’s goal of developing and adopting a Risk Register for the ECOWAS Court of Justice.

He emphasized the importance of providing division and unit heads with the necessary expertise to identify and address potential risks associated with their responsibilities.

Justice Asante urged participants to actively engage with the experts’ guidance on the creation and management of a risk register, recognizing its importance as a necessary tool for proactive management.

Dr Alfred Braimah, Lead Consultant and former Auditor General of Community Institutions, reminded participants of the pervasiveness of risks, emphasizing their inherent presence in everyday life.

A consultant, Mr Babatunde Oladipo, highlighted the emergence of new risks, acknowledging that while participants may be familiar with some, they may be unprepared for new ones.

He defined Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) as the art of proactively avoiding or mitigating risks before they occur, allowing for more informed decision-making.

Participants are expected to define risks within their departments and submit solutions to mitigate their consequences while also optimizing the Court’s objectives.