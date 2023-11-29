Amazon has unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) chip, called Trainium2, to train large language models, at the reinvent conference in Las Vegas.

The development comes as other tech companies and chipmakers, including Microsoft, Nvidia and AWS have launched their processors.

Amazon claimed that the Trainium2 chip is capable of delivering up to 4x faster training than first generation Trainium chips and it offers up to 2x energy efficiency.

Companies will be able to deploy these chips in Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) ultra clusters up to 10,000 chips.

Amazon will begin offering the Trainium 2 chips next year.

The company will continue to offer access to Nvidia’s latest H200 AI graphics processing units.

The Graviton4, an Arm-based chip, is another new chip that Amazon claims is the “most powerful and energy-efficient AWS processor to date.” It is intended for a wide range of applications running on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) ultra clusters, and it is said to provide up to 30% better compute performance, 50% more cores, and 75% more memory bandwidth than Graviton3.