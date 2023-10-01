Former Zamfara state Governor Abdul’azeez Yari has donated one million naira cash and thirty bags of grains to the family of slain Zamfara Journalist, Hamisu Danjibga

Danjibga was Correspondent of Voice of Nigeria in Zamfara state for many years

The veteran Journalist was killed by unidentified Persons who abducted him, killed and dumped his corpse in a Soakaway near his House

Advertisement

Senator Abdul’azeez Yari announce the donation while condoling members of the Correspondence Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Zamfara State Council in his House in Talata Mafara

He described the slain veteran Journalist as one who has contributed his quarter to the development of Nigeria through the pen profession

Responding, the leadership of the Correspondence Chapel under it’s Chairman, Haruna Dutsinma thanked the Senator for always identifying with Journalists especially in trying times

Advertisement

Police in Zamfara had a few days after the incident annouced the arrest of one suspect in connection to the killings and says interrogation is ongoing to get other involved in the crime arrested.