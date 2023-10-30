FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has called on religious leaders to be wary of politicians and their antics.

The 2023 elections brought a lot of tensions generated by campaigns and controversies especially on ethnic and religious sentiments.

Citizens are advised to work for the benefit of the nation and not to divide the nation.

The FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has called on religious leaders in the country to be cautious of ambitious politicians who are bent on using religion to create disharmony in order to promote their political ambitions.

He also called on public to always verify information and seek clarification from the ruling administration, especially on policies and actions of the government.

He made these comments in Abuja at a meeting with religious leaders.

To promote peace , unity , and patriotism the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike is holding separate meetings with religious leaders

He hopes they will help spread positive messages in their congregations that will not cause disunity among citizens.

At this meeting , FCT Minister Nyesom Wike warns religious leaders to be careful of politicians who have failed and want to use propaganda to divide the country.

He is surprised to learn that the contract for maintaining the National Mosque and Christian Ecumenical Centre had long been suspended, and orders its immediate activation.

Religious leaders on their part promised to sue for peace and unity at all times.

