Ogun State Governor and his Kogi State counterpart have called on religious chiefs to continue to support Government in the promotion of Peace, Unity and development in Nigeria.

They made this known in Abeokuta, during the Installation of the Iyalode Musulumi of Egbaland.

For Nigeria to continue to enjoy national peace, unity and development, stakeholders, especially religious chiefs must support government and religious leaders in advocating peace and oneness at all times.

Governors of Ogun and Kogi State made this known during the Installation of Yemi Kolapo as the Iyalode Musulumi of Egbaland held at the Central Mosque, Kobiti, Abeokuta.

The Ogun State Governor who was represented by his deputy chief of staff, Oluwatoyin Taiwo also commended the installation of the publisher of the Point Newspaper as the right decision by the Egba Muslim community.

Advertisement

The Kogi State Governor who was represented by Abubakar Ohere on his part said her choice has shown that Egbaland has not deviated from its age long culture of rewarding excellence and brilliance, urging stakeholders to continue to support her for greater peace and development.

The honoree on her part appreciates the gesture and promised to use the new position to promote unity peace and development of others.