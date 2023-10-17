The U.S. government has donated an 11-meter Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) to the Nigeria Navy Special Boat Service as part of a longstanding security partnership. The RHIB will support the Nigeria Navy Special Boat Service rapid response in Nigeria’s territorial waters.

Delivering remarks at the Boat Transfer Ceremony hosted by the Nigerian Navy at the Joint Maritime Security Training Center in Lagos, U.S. Consul General Will Stevens highlighted the strong maritime partnership the United States and Nigeria have promoting peace, stability, and security in Africa.

“The donation of the Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat from the U.S. government to the Nigeria Navy Special Boat Service demonstrates the U.S. commitment to enhancing the Nigerian Navy’s maritime interdiction and response capacity throughout Nigeria’s territorial waters and the Gulf of Guinea,” Consul General Stevens said.

In May, officers and members of the Nigeria Navy Special Boat Service completed a nine-week Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) alongside a team of U.S. Marine Special Forces. The JCET is part of a series of U.S. engagements that provide opportunities for the Nigerian military and U.S. elite units to work together, learn from each other, and strengthen relationships.

Nigeria is an active participant in Obangame Express and Exercise Flintlock, two of the largest multinational annual maritime security exercises in the region. These exercises are scheduled to take place concurrently in May 2024 with the goal of encouraging participating countries to work together to address transnational maritime challenges.