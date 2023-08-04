The acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has announced a significant restructuring and strengthening of the IGP Monitoring Unit and the X-Squad within the Police Force to ensure greater efficiency, sanity, and accountability.

The decision is sequel to the receipt of series of complaints and outcry from members of the public against high-handedness, extortion and inappropriate behaviours by Police personnel.

In a statement issued on Friday by the force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, the IGP recognises the importance of upholding the highest standards of conduct and professionalism among police officers and men and aims to address any excesses or improper behaviour displayed by the police.

In the same vein, the Ag. IGP has directed the Commissioners of Police in charge of State Commands to immediately establish Complaints Response Unit in their respective commands in line with the provisions of Section 131 (1) of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, to compliment the efforts of the restructured IGP Monitoring Unit and X-Squad for better service delivery.

As part of the restructuring process, both units IGPMU and X-Squad, will undergo comprehensive reforms, including the integration of advanced technologies and training to equip their personnel with the necessary tools to carry out their statutory duties effectively.

The Units will be tasked with the crucial responsibility of overseeing and investigating complaints against police officers, ensuring that any misconduct or abuse of power is thoroughly addressed and such reported to the IGP for immediate sanctions, with a view to checkmate inappropriate behaviour among police personnel, most especially indiscriminate extortion of innocent Nigerians along our highways.

The IGP emphasises that the restructured IGP Monitoring Unit and X-Squad will function independently and impartially, with a commitment to transparency and justice. Additionally, the units will work closely with other internal complaint units and external oversight bodies to foster an environment of accountability and to maintain public trust in the police force.

Meanwhile, complaints and relevant information on police actions can be sent via the official email or phone number of the Unit – igpmufhq@npf-c4i.com / 08036242591 or via the Police Complaints Response Unit (CRU) – 08057000001, 08057000002 or 08057000003(SMS/WhatsApp only).

The Inspector General of Police therefore, called upon all police officers to be aware of the wind of change cum paradigm shift, and fully cooperate with the IGP Monitoring Unit, X-Squad and other complaint sections to achieve their mandates without undue interference and hindrance from any quarters; and reaffirms the commitment of the Force to upholding the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, 5and respect for human rights in the discharge of police duties.

Similarly, the IGP has ordered the posting of CP Bartholomew N. Onyeka to Benue State Police Command and CP Julius Alawari Okoro to head the Plateau State Police Command as part of strategic efforts on improving security deployments and leadership in the areas.