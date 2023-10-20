The national task force on diphtheria reveals that the ongoing vaccination phase has made a difference in protecting the lives of more than four million children across affected states.

This disclosure formed part of discussions at a briefing to update the public on the ongoing response against the current outbreak that has killed more than six hundred people, mostly children.

Nigeria seems to be in a race against time as it battles to address its latest public health challenge which is the ongoing diphtheria outbreak in states.

Five states in the country currently account for more than ninety percent of all suspected cases since the diphtheria outbreak hit in December 2022.

This is the second national diphtheria task force briefing and members give updates on the ongoing response strategy and progress made.

The task force reveals that the second phase of the outbreak response using the diphtheria vaccines is gaining ground with more than four point eight million children across the affected states vaccinated.

This second phase began in September and is taking place in seven states across fifty-six local government areas.

More than 15,000 suspected cases have been reported, 9,478 are confirmed cases from 137 local government areas in 20 states including the FCT.

Response teams have been deployed to offer off site surveillance and support to affected states in areas of active case search across communities and health facilities.