Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), in Okota area of Lagos have arrested a notorious drug kingpin who specialises in sponsoring young Nigerians to traffic hard drugs to Europe.

The drug kingpin, identified as Charles Uwagbale, who recruited one Uju Dominic, 35, from his base in Italy was apprehended on Friday 21st July, as he was getting her prepared to swallow 93 pellets of cocaine meant for distribution in Italy.

The agency in a press statement by its spokesperson Mr. Femi BabaFemi disclosed that attempts to smuggle 98 cartons containing over Five Million pills of Tramadol valued at about Three Billion, Seven Hundred Million Naira was thwarted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos.

He added that this feat was made possible through the robust synergy between men of the Nigeria Customs Service and NDLEA officers at the airport as well as those at the DHL cargo warehouse.

He said, Preliminary findings revealed that the consignments were imported from India and Pakistan, while some of the seized consignments had Freetown, Sierra Leone as final destination.

In the same vein, NDLEA operatives in Bauchi state have recovered over Six Million pills of opioids from three suspects, Emmanuel Onyebuchi, 32; Uche Iyida, 33; and Chinedu Ezeanyim 32.

This follows their arrest alongside a truck driver and his assistant at Shopping Complex, Maiduguri Bye-Pass, Bauchi town on Wednesday, 19th July and the subsequent follow up search of the residence of Iyida on Friday, 21st July.

Also, over fewer than Nine Hundred and Ninety-Nine tablets of Exol-5 were also recovered by operatives from a shop close to the market at Hong Road, Gombi, Adamawa state on Friday 21st July, while 46,000 capsules of tramadol were seized from a suspect, Paul Ajaegbu, 36, along Owerri – Aba road, Imo state on Monday 17th July.

Meanwhile, in Ondo state, NDLEA operatives in their numbers stormed the Ofosu forest where they destroyed 29 hectares of cannabis farms on Thursday, 20th July.

BabaFemi explained that in another raid of the warehouse of a suspect at Elegbeka, Ose LGA, not less than 107 jumbo bags of the same illicit substance weighing 1,132.5kg were recovered on Monday, 17th July.

Similar seizures and arrests were made by the NDLEA’S operatives in Sokoto, Yobe, Edo, Imo, Kano, Kogi, Ogun, Nasarawa states.

The NDLEA’s Chief Executive Officer, retired Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa, was impressed with the number of arrests and seizures made by officers and men in the impacted commands and praised them for their efforts.

He asked them, as well as their peers around the country, to continue working together with other security agencies and partners to combat substance misuse and illicit drug trafficking.