As part of the efforts to cushion the effects of removal of petrol subsidy, the Ondo state government has distributed farm implements to farmers in the state.

The senior special assistant to the Ondo state governor, Akin Olotu, the implements were also procure to boost food production in the state.

He added that the gesture would go along way in assisting farmers to move their harvests to the urban center.

Olotu appealed to the federal government to embrace regional approach to food security in the country.