The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State says it has uncovered the plans by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to instigate crisis in Akure, the State capital, on Monday.

The party said the essence of the arrangement is to create a semblance of political instability in the peaceful State, in addition to portraying the ruling party in bad light, ahead of governorship election, coming up next year.

Advertisement

The party’s accusation and allegation is coming on the heels of the planned walk by the PDP youth wing to demand for the whereabouts of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu since he arrived from Medical Leave from Germany.

The walk which is slated for Akure on Monday is also designed to question why the Governor is governing the state by proxy.

But the APC in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye alleged that some PDP chieftains have started making huge contributions, in collaboration with some players within the APC to destabilise the state.

Advertisement

The party noted that Ondo State has thus far been peaceful, organized, and enjoyed enviable political stability, and industrial harmony.

The APC wondered why the main opposition party, PDP, that is engulfed by leadership turbulent in Abuja, will prefer to go into unholy alliance with some elements in APC to foment avoidable crisis in Ondo State.

It therefore condemned in strong terms such thoughts and plans to instigate political upheaval and create disaffection among the people.

Advertisement

Ondo APC argued that the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has been discharging his official duties and responsibilities without any hitch, irrespective of his location.

The party also expressed appreciation for the understanding and prayers of the good people of the State for the admirable governor.

The APC called on security agencies to be vigilant and ensure that every gathering is well guided, and closely monitored for compliance.