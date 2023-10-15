The Gombe State government has given an account of its financial stewardship for the 2022 fiscal year.

It is an established practice for the Inuwa Yahaya administration to report to the public its performance and involve them in the preparation of each budget cycle.

The mindset is that the government is there is serve the people.

The resulting culture is that every money spent must be accounted for and reported to the public.

This citizens accountability report is taking place in the three senatorial zones of Gombe state.

Civil society and community leaders are grilling government officials about key projects and budget performance.

Ahead of the 2024 budget, members of civil society are also demanding key areas that the government should prioritize.

They also want social welfare interventions to be given additional allocation.

In the last five budget cycles of the Inuwa Yahaya Administration, it has been an established tradition to get the buy-in of the public both in planning and execution.

The civil society insists that this is the foundation of transparency in governance.