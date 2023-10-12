Investigations into the assets and financial dealings of Ghana’s troubled former sanitation minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her accomplices in the US are being conducted by the FBI and the Office of Ghana’s Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The OSP stated in a post on the social networking platform X that “this collaborative effort is to ascertain the lawfulness of Ms Dapaah and her associates’ wealth, both in the context of their funds transitioning from Ghana to the United States and vice versa.”

The former sanitation minister is currently being investigated by the OSP on suspicions of corruption and corruption-related offenses originating from the discovery of almost $1 million (£813,300) in cash at her apartment.

The money became public after it was stolen by two domestic workers, and Ms Dapaah herself phoned the police.

She was forced to resign when some Ghanaians and MPs questioned the source of the money.

The former sanitation minister is now reported to have filed an application in court seeking to stop the Office of the Special Prosecutor from investigating her and her husband.

Ms Dapaah denied all allegations.