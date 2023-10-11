The Kremlin have expressed great concerns over recent developments between Israel and the Palestinian Territories on Monday, expressing concern that things could spiral out of control and lead to a wider Middle East conflict.

Israeli forces were still moving into Gaza on Monday, more than two days after the Hamas Surprise attack.

The Israeli Army announced its largest mobilization in history and that it would soon launch an offensive.

Russia, which has links with Arab countries, Iran, Hamas, and Israel, has frequently urged both Palestinians and Israelis to stop fighting and has blamed the West for impeding the Middle East Quartet.

Moscow has stated that genuine negotiations are required to establish an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 boundaries, with a capital in East Jerusalem.

At a meeting in Moscow, the head of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said that while he agreed that the violence needed to cease, it will still happen as long as the Palestinian issue wasn’t handled.