Ivory Coast’s Prime Minister Robert Beugré Mambé has taken charge of the sports ministry as the country prepares to host the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

His appointment comes amid concerns about the West African nation’s readiness for the continent’s premier football tournament.

The previous sports minister was sacked last week amid criticism over the poor quality of the main stadium in Ivory Coast.

The country has six venues which will host matches in January.

Mr Mambé oversaw the organisation of the Francophone Games in 2017.