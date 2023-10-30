President Bola Tinubu says he has absolute confidence in the competence, capacity and character of his Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila and emphasised that he made the right choice in appointing him to serve in his administration.

This vote of confidence was passed on Femi Gbajabiamila at the beginning of this week’s Federal executive Council meeting chaired by President BOLA Tinubu and has in attendance the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief of staff, National security Adviser and Ministers of the Federal cabinet.

President Bola Tinubu also read a riot act to the staff and aides in the Presidential Villa, he reminded them that the Federal Executive Council meeting is sacred and those without official clearance should not be seen in the council Chambers.

The Secretary to the government of the Federation George Akume congratulated President Bola Tinubu on behalf of the members of his cabinet on the recent victory at the supreme court validating the election of President Tinubu at polls.