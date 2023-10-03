As part of attempts to curb crime, a group has taken to Sabon Gari, a community in the Gwagwalada Area Council of Abuja, to raise awareness on the worrisome link between drug abuse and a surge in crime rate.

There are concerns that, now more than ever, people below 35 years old are caught in the web of drug abuse while trafficking syndicates have gotten even more sophisticated.

The world drug problem is complex, affecting millions of people.

Advertisement

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, people below 35 years old are caught in the web of drug abuse.

This group of young people is in Sabon Gari, a community in the Gwagwalada Area Council of Abuja to raise awareness on the impact of drug abuse.

There are concerns that more people are doing drugs which is why there’s a spike in crime rate.

Advertisement

The community is pleased with the turn of events and wants more outreach programmes targeting young people.

For the convener, raising the bar on community engagements will help young people stay off drugs.

Advertisement