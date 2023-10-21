As Nigeria grapples with the economic effects of the free fall of the naira to the dollar, professor of accounting and finance, Mohamad Mainoma says there is hope for the naira if the country improves local manufacturing to drive export .

Financial management continues to be a major topic of discuss in both public and private institutions.

Organisations are constantly seeking for sustainable ways to increase revenues and cut down expenditures while striving to meet their desired financial goals.

The 2nd annual lecture of bursary department at the federal university of technology Minna set a table for discourse on effective fund management for a sustainable Nigerian university system with professor Mohammad Mainoma a professor of accounting and finance as the guest lecturer.

As the naira continues to lose ground against the dollar, professor Mainoma advises that Nigeria must engage in aggressive local manufacturing to drive export and bring abouta demand for the naira .