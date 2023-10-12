The Dominican Republic has announced new measures to improve border security with Haiti.

According to the report, the measures include an indefinite extension of the border closure enforced last month, as well as increased military deployments and a new exports embargo.

The Dominican Republic closed its border with Haiti last month, alleging the construction of a canal from the Massacre River, which crosses the two countries’ borders, as a violation of a treaty.

Haiti’s government responded by stating that it supports its residents’ right to equitable use of shared waterways and that it remains committed to dialogue.

Meanwhile, Dominican President Luis Abinader, who is up for re-election next year, said last week that a decommissioned canal on the Dominican side was ready to be restarted, and that plans to continue construction of two dams on the same river were in the works.

The Organization of American States, on the other hand, has called for a resumption of discussion.

Meanwhile, new regulations will prohibit the export of electronics, cement, and other building materials in order to prevent the construction of structures that endanger the river or its resources.

The government also stated that it will establish “provisional commercial corridors” in border provinces to promote trade of Dominican products such as food and medicine under stringent military surveillance.

Santo Domingo also stated that it will indefinitely suspend visa issuance to Haitian citizens and establish a fund to finance an agricultural initiative to limit the hiring of unauthorized immigrants.

The new regulations will go into force on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Dominican Republic has deported tens of thousands of Haitian migrants fleeing growing gang conflict in their own country, bringing international condemnation.

Kenya’s parliament, which promised to lead a UN-backed international force sought by Haiti’s government a year ago, has temporarily blocked the deployment of 1,000 police officers to the Caribbean nation.