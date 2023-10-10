A coalition of Civil societies is calling on African leaders to stand in defense of the right to water and reject privatisation schemes.

They say water is not a commodity to be traded or sold to the highest bidder.

According to a recent report by WHO and UNICEF, in 2020, about 387 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa lacked access to clean water. That’s up from 350 million in 2000.

With these alarming numbers, concerns arise about threats to communities’ access to water, especially when it comes to the dangers posed by water privatization and corporate interests.

This is why a coalition led by civil society groups and trade unionists is taking a firm stance on this issue.

Other strategies and approaches that can be adopted to ensure water security for all were also highlighted.

According to these activists, water is Water is a basic right, not a product. They are determined to ensure that water remains a shared heritage, a public good and a fundamental right, now and for generations to come.