The hometown of the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Joshua Maciver witnessed an unprecedented crowd of supporters as the APC conclude campaigns in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

The APC Front Runner, Timipre Sylva promises agricultural revolution, road construction and employment opportunities for the people during the campaigns in Olugbobiri and Oporomor communities.

There could not have been a better reception for the APC campaign train in Olugbobiri as the people came out en-mass to show solidarity with their son, Joshua Maciver who returns as the APC Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

The massive crowd received the APC flag bearer Mr Timipre Sylva and his running mate at the community playground as they promised to deliver the community and others for the APC at the November 11th Governorship election.

Moving to Oporomor, the headquarters of the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Mr. Sylva and his running mate first visit the palace of the Ibenanaowei of Oporomor Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, King Ayebakuro Ogidi, to intimate him of their plans and also receive his fatherly blessings.

Thereafter, Mr. Sylva is welcomed by a mammoth crowd at the Oporoma Playground as the people show an overwhelming support for the APC with a promise of massive votes during the election.

