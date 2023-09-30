A report just reaching TVC News says six of the kidnapped choir members of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) , Oke Igan, Akure have been rescued by members of the community in Molege area of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo state.

The victims who were said to be traveling to Ifon, in Ose local government area of the state, for a burial ceremony were stopped by the suspect kidnappers who whisked them away.

Some of the released victims, said the kidnappers have established contacts with their family members in Akure, the state capital, before releasing them, saying only 18 of them were abducted.

According to a source, members of the Amotekun corps are exploring the area’s woodland for the remaining ones, while members of the Church have begun marathon prayers for the release of other victims.

The victims were going for a burial ceremony in Ose council area, at least two of who belong to the same family.

Confirming the incident, the State Police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said the command was informed about the development on Friday afternoon.

She stated that troops from the command instantly leapt into action, and that investigators from the command have been on the trail of the suspected kidnappers.

But she could not confirm if six of the victims have been rescued.