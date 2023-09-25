Taraba state Board of Internal Revenue has sealed off the first Bank branches in the state for tax evasion amounting to 350 million naira.

The bank was accused of contravening section 104 of the state Personal Income Tax Act which empowers the Service to carry out distrain on any Tax defaulter.

Both the customers and staff of First Bank PLC Jalingo branches were stranded as the bank premises were sealed off by the authority of Taraba state Board of Internal Revenue Service.

Advertisement

The bank had a legal battle with the state board for three years when it took the revenue board to a tax appeal Tribunal in Bauchi.

The court ordered the bank to pay the accrued revenue of over 300 million to government coffer at the end of the case.

The failure of the bank to comply with the court Judgement is the reason for this latest power show.

Advertisement

The board is now determined to recover the money after many years of waiting.

Some of the frustrated bank customers expressed their fear in an interview with TVC News.

The Secretary/Legal Adviser of the Taraba Internal Revenue Service Nierus Johnson shed more light on the development.

Advertisement

He insists that the action is not targeted to frustrate the state residents but was taking in good faith by the government to meet its social responsibilities.

When TVC News asked the bank manager for response he said that it is only the bank headquarters that can respond.

Residents are watching with keen interest to see the next step to be taken by the state government and the bank management to resolve the impasse.