The Need for peaceful coexistence among the political gladiators in Bayelsa has been emphasized by the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Timipre Sylva ahead of the November 11th elections in the state.

The flag bearer made the plea in an exclusive interview with TVC News as he confirmed his reconciliation with other State Party leaders.

After the primaries that produced Mr. Timipre Sylva as the flag bearer of the APC for the Governorship election in Bayelsa State, issues surrounding disagreements between some key political figures of the party and the former were raised across various media platforms.

But recent moves by the presidency and national working committee of the party appear to have settled the dust if there was rife as reported.

In an exclusive interview at the party secretariat, the former Governor speaks of his chances as he confirms settlement with other notable party leaders in the state.

The transformation of Bayelsa into an industrial hub with gas utilization is one of the plans laid out for the oil-rich state.

With more high-profile defectors welcomed from the ruling People’s Democratic party, more test of the APC’s popularity awaits as the party begins campaigns on the 28th of September.